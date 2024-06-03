Take Steps West MI to raise awareness & funds for Crohn's & Colitis on June 22

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Join the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation Michigan Chapter in raising awareness and funds for Crohn’s Disease and Ulcerative Colitis during Take Steps West Michigan.

Take Steps is the largest nationwide fundraising campaign of the year where patients, family, friends, and supporters celebrate and encourage each other to fight against Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis, or inflammatory bowel disease (IBD.) The event aims to inspire and connect attendees with the local IBD community, recognizing every part of the IBD journey.

The event will take place on Saturday, June 22 at 10 a.m. at the Millennium Park Grant Pavilion with the opening ceremony starting at 11:15 a.m. The opening ceremony will begin with a speech from this year’s Honored Heroes and their stories with IBD, followed by a Ribbon Ceremony honoring patients, caregivers, and supporters taking steps toward cures for these debilitating digestive diseases.

Then the walk will begin around Secchia Meadows at 11:30 a.m. Before and after the walk, there will be businesses and resource booths with resources and information about IBD, photo ops at Mt. Remission, and kids' activities at Camp Oasis Corner.

To form a team for Take Steps, or to register for the walk, visit takesteps.crohnscolitisfoundation.org .

