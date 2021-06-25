Take Steps in the fight against Crohn's and Colitis on June 26

The Crohn's and Colitis Foundation is inviting everyone to Take Steps this weekend to help support the fight against Inflammatory Bowel Diseases.

On Saturday, June 26 head to Millennium Park to join dozens of members of the IBD community supporting one another in their fight against Crohn's Disease and Ulcerative Colitis.

Money raised through the Taking Steps event will go to the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation to fund research into better treatments and eventually cures for IBD.

The event starts at 10 a.m. with the walk taking place at 11.

To register or to learn more about the event, visit cctakesteps.org/westmichigan2021.