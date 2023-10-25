Watch Now
Take part in the National Broadway Theatre Treasure Hunt on October 26

Posted at 12:28 PM, Oct 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-25 12:28:53-04

Grab some friends, create costumes, and get ready to paint the town for the National Broadway Theatre Treasure Hunt.

Gather a team of 4-6 people- ages 21 and up- dress up in costume, and travel the streets of Grand Rapids for a night of puzzle solving, clue finding, treasure hunting, and fundraising.

Teams will start at a location, and be given clues and puzzles for the next destination. When people reach the final destination, there will be a party giving out awards to teams for the most destinations discovered, best costumes, and more.

The Treasure Hunt will take place on October 26 from 6 to 11 p.m.

Registration is $150 per team.

Register and learn more at NationalBroadwayTheatre.org or call 616-2951535.

