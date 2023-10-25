Take part in the National Broadway Theatre Treasure Hunt on October 26

Grab some friends, create costumes, and get ready to paint the town for the National Broadway Theatre Treasure Hunt.

Gather a team of 4-6 people- ages 21 and up- dress up in costume, and travel the streets of Grand Rapids for a night of puzzle solving, clue finding, treasure hunting, and fundraising.

Teams will start at a location, and be given clues and puzzles for the next destination. When people reach the final destination, there will be a party giving out awards to teams for the most destinations discovered, best costumes, and more.

The Treasure Hunt will take place on October 26 from 6 to 11 p.m.

Registration is $150 per team.

Register and learn more at NationalBroadwayTheatre.org or call 616-2951535.