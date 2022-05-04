Take mom to Soaring Eagle properties for Mother's Day fun!

Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel is ready to celebrate moms this weekend with special discounts and newly added events!

On Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., enjoy the Mother's Day Buffet at The Family Restaurant. There will be an omelet station, pancakes, biscuits and gravy, assorted pastries, desserts, and so much more. Moms can even enjoy a mimosa! Reservations are recommended and can be made by calling 989-817-4806.

Then play some Mother's Day Bingo at the casino. The first 400 guests that purchase the session will receive a free tote bag. Guests will also have the chance to win $250 gift cards for Amazon, Target, Kohl's, and more.

It's time to register for the 8th annual Soaring Eagle Open taking place at Pohlcat Golf Course. This year it's August 12-14. On Friday, take part in the Seniors 3-Man Scramble or the Ladies 3-Player Scramble. Saturday and Sunda is an open tournament play.

For pricing, lodging details, and registration forms, head to soaringeaglecasino.com.

Check out a couple of new shows added to the event calendar at Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort.

Just added to the events page at Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort, Alice in Chains with special guest Bush. Known for their 1990s grunge sound and songs such as "Man in the Box," and "Would?" Tickets go on sale for the outdoor concert on Saturday and start at $32.

Earth, Wind, and Fire Live in Concert will be taking the stage on May 7, and tickets are still available. The music of Earth, Wind, and Fire is more alive than ever as they continue to inspire new audiences and thrill those who have been with them from the beginning. 2020 marked a year-long celebration of their 50th anniversary in entertainment, one that has taken them all around the globe playing sold-out concerts. The band has scored eight number one hits, has sold over 100 million albums worldwide, and released 23 albums.

Tacos and Tequila is back! It takes place on May 21 starting at 6:30 p.m. in the Entertainment Hall. Try delicious tacos and Mexican dishes from the area's top restaurants along with specialty tequila cocktails. Enjoy a live musical performance by War too!

After being gone for six years, Monster Truck Madness is back! It's the largest outdoor monster truck event in the Midwest featuring 10 monster truck superstars. Don't miss the triumphant return Saturday, July 2 at 7 p.m. with an epic display of fireworks to follow. Tickets are $25 and are on sale now.

To get tickets to these shows and to check out others, go to etix.com or the Soaring Eagle Box Office.

This segment is sponsored by Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel.