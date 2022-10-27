Take-back program helps keep unneeded drugs from being abused

MICHIGAN — The Drug Enforcement Administration is hosting a drug take-back program, aimed at keeping prescription drugs from being abused.

Saturday, October 29th, you can bring your unneeded prescriptions to locations across Kent County, including the county Health Department office on Fuller Ave, Spectrum Health Medical Group's South Pavilion on 68th St, or the Priority Health Campus on Leonard St.

It's a partnership between the DEA, Spectrum Health, Priority Health, Pine Rest, and Families Against Narcotics.

Drugs will be accepted from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

If you miss this window, talk to your local pharmacy about what their policies might be. Many have take-back programs you can take advantage of.