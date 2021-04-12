Take advantage of low mortgage rates with Hall Financial

Interest rates continue to stay at or near historic lows, which could mean big news for some homeowners. The opportunity to lock in those low rates and to refinance your home's mortgage is still out there, and Hall Financial is a great place to start that process.

Hall Financial is proud to be Michigan's local and community-driven mortgage company, with their staff working nights and weekends ready to help with whatever you need.

Refinancing isn’t just about lowering monthly payments, homeowners can tap into their home's equity and use that money for home renovations, pay off debt, or put money towards a cabin up north.

Hall Financial makes refinancing easy, the majority of Hall Financial loans close in nine business days or less. Applicants may also qualify for an appraisal waiver, which could save an additional $500.

To learn more about the services Hall Financial has to offer, visit davidhallmortgage.com or call (616)-900-9898.