Take a trip to St. Joseph this summer for some family fun

St. Joseph, Michigan is helping families fill their summer with a lineup of events. From concerts to local markets to car shows and beyond, there's something for the whole family.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT MARKET

On Wednesdays nights all summer long from 4 to 8 p.m. a hybrid market will host both farmers and artisans in Court Place Plaza. Attendees will enjoy live music, shopping, and check out the Social District.

CONCERT SERIES

Free summer concerts are back at the John E.N. Howard Bandshell. Wednesday Brown Bag Concert Series offers hour-long, weekly lunchtime concerts at 12 p.m. from July 12-August 30, and the Friday Night Concert Series offers a relaxing hour-long, weekly evening concert at 7 p.m. from July 14-September 1.

MIKE YORE MEMORIAL CAR SHOW

On July 14 from 4 to 8 p.m. view the classic cars from days gone by as they line up along Lake Boulevard. Attendees will “cruise” along the bluff and enjoy classic hits as they take in over 150 eye-catching vehicles.

CHALK THE BLOCK

From August 4-6, artists take over Broad St. in downtown St. Joe during Chalk the Block! Attendees can watch as both amateur and professional artists prepare their squares on Friday evening, work all day Saturday and enjoy the completed chalk masterpieces on Sunday.

This family-friendly festival showcases regional, national, and international artists, using the quaint lakeside town as their backdrop. Vote for your favorite artist in the People’s Choice Vote.

Get a complete schedule of these events and more at stjoetoday.com.