Take a trip to "Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood: A Grr-ific Exhibit!" at Grand Rapids Children's Museum

It's a beautiful day in the Grand Rapids neighborhood, and the Grand Rapids Children's Museum is welcoming a new exhibit to town: Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood: A Grr-ific Exhibit!

In Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood: A Grr-ific Exhibit, explore immersive experiences, work together to solve problems, use imaginations to transform surroundings, and play along with Daniel’s singable strategies to learn life’s little lessons.

Visitors can also take part in the following activities:



Visit the Clock Factory where you can play with different kinds of clocks; work with others to make the clock tick

Express yourself using one-of-a-kind musical instruments

Write or draw a thank you note to someone who has done something special for you and share it on the Thank You Tree

Meet Daniel and all of his friends at the Neighborhood School. Make each friend move and say something special

Sort, deliver, and receive mail and packages at the Neighborhood Post Office

Select a block and place it on the radio to hear Daniel sing a strategy song from the series

The Grand Rapids Children's Museum is located in downtown Grand Rapids. Learn more about their exhibits, hours and admission prices by visiting grcm.org.