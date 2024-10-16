Take a look inside Trinity Health's newly updated Richard J. Lacks Sr. Cancer Center

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Cancer is a difficult journey. That is why Trinity Health Richard J. Lacks Sr. Cancer Center is doing everything they can to support anyone impacted by the journey.

Trinity Health offers the region's most experienced team of cancer experts and some of the best technology in this state-of-the-art facility. Patient-centered care is provided by board-certified physicians, genetic counselors, dieticians, nurse navigators, oncology social workers and holistic practitioners for a comprehensive approach to treatment planning.

Nick Erikson, Director of Operations for Oncology at Trinity Health gives a tour of the facility, and explains how their team is working to provide access to all aspects of cancer care.

From prevention and early detection to advanced treatments and survivorship programs, they prioritize a holistic approach. Richard J. Lacks Sr. Cancer Center has a newly updated medical oncology and hematology space, as well as expanding their medical oncology team with physicians and APPs through a collaboration with University of Michigan Health – West. In addition, the infusion center has relocated to this new suite. This allows our patients to continue to receive their cancer care in one location.

