Take a look inside the newly renovated 131 Sportsbar and Lounge at Gun Lake Casino

Gun Lake Casino in Wayland is going through many renovations, additions, and changes throughout 2021 and 2022, including one of their most popular restaurants, the 131 Sportsbar and Lounge.

Not only is 131 Sportsbar flashier and updated in design and function, but it's bigger so more guests can enjoy the food and drink offered within. The new restaurants can fit up to 130 people, with 30 seats on the patio with a firepit.

The restaurant is the perfect place to pull up a chair, grab a drink, and watch the game on one of their many giant flat-screen TVs. They constantly are streaming the latest sports game every hour of every day, and will occasionally have bands perform for live entertainment.

Along with their extensive beer and cocktail menu, 131 Sportsbar and Lounge has a full menu of American eats and pub food too like pizza, wings, nachos, burritos, and more.

Gun Lake Casino is located at 1123 129th Avenue in Wayland.

To learn more, visit gunlakecasino.com.

Sponsored by Gun Lake Casino.