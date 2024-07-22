Take a deep dive into Korean culture at the Korean Tea Experience on July 23

Diverse cultural experiences help people learn, understand, and accept those who may not look like us. There's an opportunity to immerse yourself in the Korean culture at the upcoming Korean Tea Experience on July 23.

The Korean Tea Experience celebrates the benefits and joy of Korean green tea with readings from the translations of Ch’oŭi, a 19th Century Korean monk whose poetry and prose are collected in the illustrated An Homage to Green Tea by noted author Dr. Ian Haight and his colleague T’aeYong Ho.

A book signing will complete the Korean Tea Experience, with Dr. Haight available to personally autograph An Homage to Green Tea.

To further explore the harmony within the Korean tea culture, classically trained dancer DongHee Zitzelsberger will present a demonstration of the traditional Korean tea ceremony in the elegant traditional Korean hanbok.

A presentation on the complex brewing of tea will follow along with the opportunity to sample Korean teas and snacks that enhance the unique flavors of the teas.

The event goes from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at GVSU Loosemore Auditorium in Downtown Grand Rapids.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students. They can be purchased at koreanconnectionwm.org.

