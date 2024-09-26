TagaBrew gives people mementos as they discover unique breweries around Michigan

People don't have to travel far to find a brewery in West Michigan and across the state. For some, it's a goal to hit as many of them as they can.

Instead of growlers or merch, many breweries near and far offer another way to commemorate their visit, with TagaBrew, a copper tag to collect and add to a necklace.

Purchase a 27" chain (TagaBrew brewery tag and charm) at the first stop, and then add tags and charms as you travel the trail. The chain costs $7, then each copper tag costs $3.

To see which breweries are on the Michigan Trail, click here.

For more information, visit tagabrew.com.

