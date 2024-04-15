Tacos and Tequila; a fundraiser for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society

The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society is hosting an upcoming fundraiser called Tacos and Tequila on April 24.

Besides tacos and tequila, the event will feature a lineup of comedians, celebrity bartenders, a live auction, music, and more. There will be several different unique shot concoctions to try, live mariachi music, and stand-up comedian performances by Nardos Osterhart and Adam Degi.

The event will also host Visionaries of the Year, a philanthropic competition in which candidates and their teams from across West Michigan compete in honor of local blood cancer survivors to raise the most funds for the LLS Mission.

Funds raised will be given to research a cure for leukemia and lymphoma, as well as to advocate and support patients and their families.

Tacos and Tequila will take place at NoCo Provisions from 6 to 9 p.m. Tickets start at $55 and can be purchased at ilovells.org.