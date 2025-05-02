Taco & Tequila Fest brings flavor and variety to West Michigan

The same organization that brings Mac & Cheese Fest, Tots & Taps, and Donuts & Beer returns once more with Taco & Tequila Fest! This year's event will be held at LMCU Ballpark on May 3 from 3 P.M. to 8 P.M.

The event will feature over 25 food vendors and over 150 varieties of tequila, margaritas, craft beer, cider, and seltzer. Non-alcoholic beverages will also be available for patrons to enjoy.

Live entertainment will be provided, as well as a churro eating contest and dad dance crew. Kids can also be selected as the Kid Judge to award Michigan's Best Taco.

Tickets range from $54 to $70 and sampling tokens for food and beverages are included with ticket price.

Visit tacoandtequilafestmi.com for more information and to purchase tickets.

