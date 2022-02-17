Watch
Tabor Hill Winery takes your tastebuds across the country with "Little Taste of Home" dinner series

Posted at 11:03 AM, Feb 17, 2022
Tabor Hill Winery and Restaurant will take your taste buds on a tour of United States cuisine during their Little Taste of Home dinner series.

Each evening will highlight the delectable cuisine renowned to a particular region of the United States with a special à la carte menu, in addition to Tabor Hill's regular menu.

Upcoming dinner dates are:

There will also be a Sip and Savor Wine Trail Tasting event on March 12.

Tabor Hill Winery & Restaurant is located at 185 Mt. Tabor Road in Buchanan.

To sign up for this series or to learn more, visit taborhill.com.

