Tabor Hill Winery takes your tastebuds across the country with "Little Taste of Home" dinner series

Tabor Hill Winery and Restaurant will take your taste buds on a tour of United States cuisine during their Little Taste of Home dinner series.
Each evening will highlight the delectable cuisine renowned to a particular region of the United States with a special à la carte menu, in addition to Tabor Hill's regular menu.
Upcoming dinner dates are:
- February 25th: East Coast
- March 25th: South Region
- April 29th: West Region
There will also be a Sip and Savor Wine Trail Tasting event on March 12.
Tabor Hill Winery & Restaurant is located at 185 Mt. Tabor Road in Buchanan.
To sign up for this series or to learn more, visit taborhill.com.