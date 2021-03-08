Sweet Easter basket ideas that don't involve sugar

Easter is coming up on April 4, but instead of creating the traditional, sugar-laced candy basket this year, why not create a basket filled with fun instead?

Lifestyle and parenting expert Amanda Mushro shares some of the hottest new games, toys, and activities perfect for Easter and for a reasonable price.

Angry Putty from Crazy Aaron’s

Turn your frustration into fun! Angry Putty™ features a unique formula that builds resistance as you play.

This amazing putty actually absorbs your tension— getting tenser and tenser with each stretch—to leave you feeling happy and relaxed.

Available in three versions; Hot Head, Drama Queen, and Stress Ball.

Ages 3+, MSRP: $10.00

Guion the Lion

● Guion The Lion is a new children's book that celebrates the differences in all children through a colorful and exciting journey.

● The book follows the adventures of an imaginative little lion who sees things a little differently from his friends.

● Full of whimsical delights, discoveries and beautiful watercolor illustrations, this book teaches children that appreciating individual differences and embracing others’ ideas can lead to unimaginable adventures and endless fun.

● Penned by mother, entrepreneur and author Rebecca Wilson Macsovits and inspired by her three children including Guion, her oldest son who also has Down syndrome.

● Available on Amazon and online at www.Guionthelion.com. MSRP $17.99.

Shore Buddies Plush Line

● Shore Buddies is a line of adorable, stuffed animals made from 100% recycled plastic bottles. The bottles are collected and sorted by recyclable collectors.

● At our factory, those bottles get cleaned and shredded into plastic flakes. Some of these flakes are used for the Shore Buddies' stuffing, others get melted and turned into polyester yarn for the soft outside.

● It takes six plastic bottles to make one 12" Shore Buddy and the line features a fun array of huggable characters including Sammy the Seal, Stephen Seagull, Shelly the Sea Turtle, Finn the Dolphin, and Emma the Whale.

● They even make authentic animal sounds when pressed!

● All ages MSRP $19.95

Green Toys Disney Baby Mickey Mouse Stacker

· The Green Toys Disney Baby Mickey Mouse Stacker takes a classic toy and makes it safer and more playful, with an adorable Mickey Mouse-themed topper and base.

· The Mickey Mouse Stacker is safe, with no sharp edges, small parts, or interlocking pieces that can pinch fingers.

· The 7 graduated pieces nest easily with no center post, making it a perfect first stacking toy for babies.

· The brightly colored red, blue, and yellow pieces stack easily from large to small, while also allowing children to use their imagination and stack in any order.

· This eliminates frustration when they're little, and leaves room for learning and improvement as they grow.

· It also meets FDA standards for food contact and is dishwasher safe, making it safe for teething babies.

· Made from 100% recycled plastic in the USA. No BPA, PVC, or phthalates.

· $14.99, amazon.com

Gravity Bugs from Thames & Kosmos

● Going up! Build a mighty robotic bug that defies gravity to crawl up, down, and

all around windows with ease!

● This motorized, multi-legged machine uses an ingenious system of suction cups to walk on smooth vertical surfaces like windows and glossy panels.

● Assemble the robot to learn about its inner mechanisms, including gears and an electric circuit complete with motor, battery, and switch. Then experiment to see which types of surfaces your Gravity Bug can climb best.

● Read about how suction cups work and how this robot climbs. This hands-on construction kit brings engineering and physics to life as it demonstrates the power of air pressure at work.

● An eight-panel, full-color manual guides your model building with step-by-step illustrated instructions.

● For ages 8+ | MSRP $19.95 | Available March 2021

TileBlox Rainbow 14Pc Set from Magformers

● The Tileblox Rainbow 14Pc Set is great for builders looking to begin learning to build and create.

● Use six different colored triangles and eight squares to create your own small house or cube.

● A perfect introduction to TileBlox and a great addition to your collection.

● Ages 3+ MSRP: $14.99

Information from this article provided by Amanda Mushro. Amanda is a nationally recognized parenting expert and is the writer behind the blogs AmandaMushro.com and QuestionableChoicesInParenting.com.