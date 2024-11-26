Sweet Details GR opens new space for parties and classes

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Alma Mia means 'my soul' in Spanish, and it lives up to its name for owner Vanessa Shmanske. She's known as the brains and heart behind Sweet Details, making custom cakes, cookies and teaching classes. This new space near Knapp's Corner in Grand Rapids is a space that is all ready for your next holiday gathering, birthday party or afternoon tea. But it's also where Vanessa now teaches all of her popular holiday classes. Bring the family together to decorate cookies, or buy gift cards to use for a class in 2025. To learn more about the space, head to the Alma Mia website.