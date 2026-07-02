Sweet Details GR offers dessert decorating experiences

Sweet Details GR is Grand Rapids' hidden gem of dessert baking and decorating, creating custom cakes, cookies, and more desserts to satisfy any customer's appetite. The business also offer a variety of decorating workshops inside Alma Mia at Knapp's Corner!

Sweet Details and Alma Mia owner Vanessa Shmanske returned to the Morning Mix to share a decorating delicacy with Pavlova!

Visit sweetdetailsgr.com for more information and sign up for a class this summer.

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