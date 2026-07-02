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Sweet Details GR offers dessert decorating experiences

Classes take place at Alma Mia Studio in Knapp's Corner
Sweet Details GR offers dessert decorating experiences
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Sweet Details GR is Grand Rapids' hidden gem of dessert baking and decorating, creating custom cakes, cookies, and more desserts to satisfy any customer's appetite. The business also offer a variety of decorating workshops inside Alma Mia at Knapp's Corner!

Sweet Details and Alma Mia owner Vanessa Shmanske returned to the Morning Mix to share a decorating delicacy with Pavlova!

Visit sweetdetailsgr.com for more information and sign up for a class this summer.

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