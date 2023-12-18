Sweet Details GR offers cookies & cake decorating classes ahead of the holidays

Christmas cookies are so fun to make as a chance to get creative and messy. However, for those looking for a bigger challenge this holiday season, Sweet Details GR offers cake and cookie decorating classes to help bakers step up their game.

Vanessa Shmanske, owner of Sweet Details GR, teaches the Morning Mix crew how to make those cookies picture-perfect to serve up at a holiday party.

Cake and Cookie Decorating Classes will take place at Sweet Details GR on December 20 and 21 at 5:30 p.m.

Sign up or learn more at sweetdetailsgr.com.