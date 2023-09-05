"Sweeny Todd" is coming to Circle Theatre

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Circle Theatre Grand Rapids is showing audiences how the meat pies are really made with their final production of the season: "Sweeny Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street."

In an infamous tale, Sweeney Todd, an unjustly exiled barber, returns to nineteenth-century London, seeking vengeance against the lecherous judge who framed him and ravaged his young wife. The road to revenge leads Todd to Mrs. Lovett, a resourceful proprietress of a failing pie shop, above which he opens a new barber practice. Mrs. Lovett’s luck sharply shifts when Todd’s thirst for blood inspires the integration of an ingredient into her meat pies that has the people of London lining up…and the carnage has only just begun!

Performances will take place on September 7-9, 13-16, 20-23 at 7:30 p.m. and September 17 at 3 p.m.

Purchase tickets at circletheatre.org.