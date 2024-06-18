Sushi Simplified: How to make a handmade roll at home

While many sushi chefs spend years studying their craft, it’s possible to make delicious beginner rolls at home.

Tools like a sushi roller and a rice cooker are nice to have, but not necessary for the process. Shanthi Appelö is a registered dietitian and health and wellness spokesperson for Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, and showcases how to make her favorite sushi rolls using approachable seafood and ingredients:

Spicy Avocado Shrimp Sushi Roll

Ingredients



3 tbsp. rice vinegar

¼ tsp. salt

1/2 tsp. sugar

1.5 cups sticky rice

4 nori sheets

12 large shrimp, cooked

4 green onion sprigs

1 avocado, sliced

1 English Cucumber, cut in long strips, core removed

Sriracha

Low-sodium soy sauce, wasabi and pickled ginger to taste

Instructions



In a microwavable-safe dish, make the rice seasoning. Add rice vinegar, salt and sugar. Microwave for 30 seconds to allow ingredients to dissolve. When rice is still warm, add rice seasoning and fluff to combine. Prepare veggies. Prepare a glass or bowl of ice-cold water for your fingers to prevent sticking. Dip fingers in water, then add ~1/3 cup sticky rice on a nori sheet. Spread on about half of the nori sheet. Line three shrimp, one green onion sprig, avocado slices and a cucumber strip on top of the rice. Squeeze sriracha in a line. Tightly start rolling the nori until there’s about an inch left exposed. Dip your fingers in water and run along the edge of the nori, then finish rolling. This will help the roll seal. Cut the ends off the roll, then cut in half and continue cutting halves (about 8 total pieces). Serve with soy sauce, wasabi and pickled ginger.

Philadelphia Roll with Veggies

Ingredients



3 tbsp. rice vinegar

¼ tsp. salt

1/2 tsp. sugar

1.5 cups sticky rice

4 nori sheets

6 oz smoked salmon

4 sprigs green onions

1 jalapeño, sliced thin longways, seeds removed

¼ cup cream cheese, preferably in tube

Low-sodium soy sauce, wasabi and pickled ginger to taste

Instructions



In a microwavable-safe dish, make the rice seasoning. Add rice vinegar, salt and sugar. Microwave for 30 seconds to allow ingredients to dissolve. When rice is still warm, add rice seasoning and fluff to combine. Prepare veggies. Prepare a glass or bowl of ice-cold water for your fingers to prevent sticking. Dip fingers in water, then add ~1/3 cup sticky rice on a nori sheet. Spread on about half of the nori sheet. Line slices of smoked salmon, one green onion sprig, a line of cream cheese and a line of jalapeño strips on top of the rice. Tightly start rolling the nori until there’s about an inch left exposed. Dip your fingers in water and run along the edge of the nori, then finish rolling. This will help the roll seal. Cut the ends off the roll, then cut in half and continue cutting halves (about 8 total pieces). Serve with soy sauce, wasabi and pickled ginger.

For more recipes and health information, visit ahealthiermichigan.org .

