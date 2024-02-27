Surviving Broken Heart Syndrome: Heart attack survivor shares story & how to spot symptoms

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of FOX 17.

Heart disease is the number one killer of women and can impact women and men at any age. February is Heart Month, and it’s a great time to share reminders about the different kinds of heart attacks and warning signs to look out for.

Dr. Eric Walchak, a cardiologist with the Cardiovascular Network of West Michigan, and Kimberly Barrington, a heart attack survivor, share Kimberly’s story and why it's important to listen to your body.

In May 2023, Kimberly’s husband, Stanley, passed away following a heart attack. Just days after his funeral, Kimberly started suffering from nausea and severe headaches that blurred her vision. While at first, she thought it was a reaction to her new medication, it soon became clear there was something bigger happening.

Kimberly went to the UM Health-West emergency room, only for doctors to discover she was experiencing rare symptoms of a heart attack. Women and people of color may not feel classic heart attack symptoms like pain in the chest or shoulder; nausea, indigestion, and vomiting are also signs of a heart attack.

Dr. Walchak says heart attacks fall into two categories: type one which is caused by blocked arteries, and type two caused by a surge of adrenaline following a stressful event. Kimberly was experiencing type two, also known as “broken-heart syndrome,” which occurs when a person experiences intense emotional or physical stress.

However, because of Kimberly’s quick thinking and seeking immediate medical attention, medical professionals were able to prevent the heart attack with medication and lifestyle changes.

“It’s crucial for everyone to listen to any warning signs they may experience,” Kimberly said. She wants to share her story with as many people as possible, expressing the importance of knowing your body and listening to it when something doesn't feel right.