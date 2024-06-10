Surf to Save Lives: Log your time on Lake Michigan to raise money for St. Jude Children's Hospital

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Michigan summers are meant to take the boat out for tubing, skiing, or wakeboarding. MasterCraft Boat Company is encouraging everyone to Surf To Save Lives— having fun out on the water— to raise money for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Alexa Score, a former professional wakeboarder, MasterCraft Ambassador, and spokesperson for Surf To Save Lives, joins the Fox 17 Morning Mix to explain the campaign and how people can help raise money for St. Jude just by having fun out on the water.

Dedicated to raising awareness and funds benefitting the lifesaving work of St. Jude, the ‘Surf to Save Lives’ campaign brings together the boating community in support of children with cancer and other catastrophic diseases.

The philanthropic campaign unites the boating community in a worthy cause of raising funds and awareness to bring hope to families across the country while enjoying their favorite on-water activities.

MasterCraft will donate $1 to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital for every minute of on-water activity logged on the MasterCraft app, up to $75,000. Just download the app and log the time to support the cause.

Download the app here to get started.

