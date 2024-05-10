"Supported" provides all-encompassing research on what moms need to know before and after birth

Kids don't come with an instruction manual, but there's so much information dedicated to helping parents when they're starting a family. Just in time for Mother's Day, there is a new book that's on the market to support women through their journeys of motherhood.

Elite Certified Doulas and co-authors of "Supported," Kristin Revere and Alyssa Veneklase, couldn't find an all-encompassing resource to help new mothers, so they wrote a book about it. The book covers various topics from birth to raising toddlers; a book that these women wish they had when they were becoming mothers.

The authors took their decade of experience from Golf Coast Doulas and evidence-based research to share important information moms need to know before and after birth. The authors share expert insight on topics related to pregnancy prep, building a dream team of support, navigating parental leave, caring for multiples, budgeting for babies, infant feeding, prioritizing sleep, and much more.

The book is available for presale on Amazon and officially launches on Mother's Day, May 12.

