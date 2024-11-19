Support women entrepreneurs and business owners at The Capstone Dinner fundraiser by Inforum Grand Rapids

Support women entrepreneurs and business owners at an upcoming fundraiser, The Capstone Dinner, hosted by Inforum Grand Rapids.

Inforum Grand Rapids is a nonprofit organization dedicated to accelerating the careers for women and removing barriers to their advancement, providing research and a community of connection.

The evening will feature guest speaker Ilhiana Rojas Saldana, an expert on human potential and culture, a seasoned business strategist, an award-winning executive & leadership coach, a DEI Consultant, a Hispanic advocate, a bestselling author, and an international motivational speaker.

Ilhiana will help unlock the transformative potential of self-advocacy with an emphasis on embracing your unique voice, and how to confidently step into your power and amplify your area of influence.

The Inforum Capstone Dinner will take place on November 21 at the JW Marriott from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Registration for the event cost $100. Learn more by visiting myinforum.org.

