Support local farmers and makers on Tuesdays at the Ada Farmers Market

Connect with the community, local farmers, artisans, and more at the Ada Farmers Market on Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Ada Farmers Market offers various produce, fruits, herbs, and baked goods. Non-food products include handmade crafts by local artisans, as well as non-profits showcasing their health-related services and products.

Shoppers can also hear musicians of all genres and ages showcasing their interpretation of fresh tunes. Performances are from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.

The market will happen every Tuesday through October 29. Family-friendly activities will be offered from 9 a.m. to noon through August 20.

For more information about the market, visit adafarmersmarket.com.

