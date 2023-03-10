Support local artists and Mel Trotter Ministries at the Art and Experience Auction

Mel Trotter Ministries has been battling homelessness and helping lift up individuals who have fallen on hard times since 1900. They are hosting a unique fundraiser that will not only support their mission but will add some beauty to a home.

The Mel Trotter Ministries Art and Experience Auction will feature art created by local artists. The art will be sold auction-style at The Geoi Center, located at 818 Butterworth Street SW.

All the proceeds will benefit Mel Trotter and their programs like Art Therapy.

The event will start at 6 p.m. on March 23.

Learn more at meltrotter.org.