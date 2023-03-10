Watch Now
Support local artists and Mel Trotter Ministries at the Art and Experience Auction

Posted at 12:21 PM, Mar 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-10 12:21:54-05

Mel Trotter Ministries has been battling homelessness and helping lift up individuals who have fallen on hard times since 1900. They are hosting a unique fundraiser that will not only support their mission but will add some beauty to a home.

The Mel Trotter Ministries Art and Experience Auction will feature art created by local artists. The art will be sold auction-style at The Geoi Center, located at 818 Butterworth Street SW.

All the proceeds will benefit Mel Trotter and their programs like Art Therapy.

The event will start at 6 p.m. on March 23.

Learn more at meltrotter.org.

