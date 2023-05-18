Support future entreprenuers at the 7th annual Children's Business Fair

The Grand Rapids Children's Business Fair will spark the minds of young creators and give them entrepreneurial experience on May 20.

Children, ages 5-14, develop a brand, create a product or service, build a marketing strategy, and then open for customers at a one-day marketplace. Businesses will be judged by local entrepreneurs to win cash prizes.

There will be 10 kid-run businesses, over 200 kids involved, and more than 60 area schools participating this year.

The fair will occur at The Community Church in Ada, 7239 Thornapple River Dr. from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

To learn more, visit grchildrensbusinessfair.com.