Sunspace of West Michigan explains how to properly maintain your wooden fence

Sunspace West Michigan shares how to maintain your wooden fence
Posted at 10:56 AM, May 18, 2022
Have a wooden picket fence in the backyard? Don't let it rot away and take away your privacy, Sunspace of West Michigan has a couple of tips on how to keep your fence and privacy intact all year long.

First, wash your fence with a hose and deck wash. Then, check the screws and reattach them to any loose pickets.

If the fence is beyond repair, or you just want an upgrade, Sunspace of West Michigan offers privacy walls made of aluminum and acrylic that require no maintenance.

To learn more about these add-ons to the home, visit sunspacewestmichigan.com or call (616)-249-8712.

Home Sweet Home is sponsored by Sunspace West Michigan.

