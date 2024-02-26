Sunday Night Funnies on March 3 features an all-female comedian lineup

Women are funny, but there are far fewer of them who make a living off laughs. With March celebrating Women's History Month, there's a chance to see a show featuring all females at Sunday Night Funnies.

The Sunday Night Funnies second annual March Women’s History Month show is set for Sunday, March 3.

The show features seven female comedians including Grand Rapids Comedian Kim Cook, who was a semifinalist in the 2022 Kingpin of Comedy Competition. Another highlighted comedian includes Nicole Melnyk who has been voted Lansing’s Best Comic three times.

Other comedians included in the lineup are Lauren Corbett, Cheryl Stoner, Amanda VK, and two first-timers to the Sunday Night Funnies stage Lucky Lee and Cinda DeBolt.

The Sunday Night Funnies is a free admission show that starts at 7:30 p.m. and is performed at the Spectrum Entertainment Complex, 5656 Clyde Park SW in Wyoming.