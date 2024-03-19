Summit Marine appearing at Cottage and Lakefront Living Show, March 22-24

While it's the first day of spring, it won't feel like it until at least April. Instead of dreaming of those long, sunny, warm days, plan for them at the Cottage and Lakefront Living Show at DeVos Place from March 22-24.

The show will feature dozens of West Michigan vendors devoted to the cottage lifestyle and lakefront living. From buying, building, renovating, and decorating a cottage, to docks, boats, seawalls, and lifts, they'll cover every aspect of life on the water.

One of those vendors will be Summit Marine, a company that specializes in designing and manufacturing hydraulic boat lifts. They joined the Fox 17 Morning Mix to share more about the products they create, and what they'll be bringing to the Cottage and Lakefront Living Show.

The show will also feature seminars on rentals, building on the water, succession planning, searching for a vacation home, best practices for rentals, cottage decor, and more.

The show will also have a full-sized pickleball court where guests can try out the sport, a small beach area to build sculptures, yard games, and more.

Get a complete show schedule at GRCottageShow.com.