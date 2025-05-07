Summer theatre season returns to The Playhouse at White Lake

In 2016, The Playhouse at White Lake raised almost $4 million to begin renovation projects to the building, including expanding the space by 7,000 square feet. The new space allows for community events, but still housing live entertainment year-round.

This summer, the 109-year-old theater is hosting several audition opportunities for upcoming shows:

Bon Appetit: A Delicious Cabaret

Auditions: May 19 and 20 at 5 P.M. to 6 P.M. for child actors ages 10 to 16, or 6 P.M. to 9 P.M. for youth choir roles ages 10 to 16. Performers ages 17 and older can audition as well during this time.

Noises Off!

Auditions are video-based and due by 5 P.M. on June 5. Performance dates are August 15, 16, and 22-24.

Snow White and the Seven Dwarves

A week-long hour-long musical performance workshop open to children ages 6-16. It is limited to 60 students, but everyone who registers will be cast and perform. The workshop runs from June 23 through 27 and the cost is $150 per child.

Managing Director Beth Beaman and Arts Education & Marketing Director Cindy Beth Davis-Dykema, stopped by the Morning Mix to discuss the upcoming shows.

For more information, visit theplayhouseatwhitelake.org.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok