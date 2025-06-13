Summer screen-free fun with Mama Bear Survival's Emily Richett

We're a few weeks into summer break, and if you're already hearing, "Mom, I'm bored!" on repeat, you're not alone.
Emily Richett, author of Mama Bear Survival and mom of four visited the Morning Mix to share fun, simple ways to make this a screen-free summer kids will enjoy.
- Make reading more fun - Yoto Player
- Learning through play - Alpha Pals
- Get creative outdoors - Mindware
- For the little artists - Elseware Unplug
- Travel fun without the screens - Keke Bags
For more information and resources, visit mamabearsurvival.com.
