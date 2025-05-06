New book "Mama Bear Survival" empowers mothers and families to not live in fear

Emily Richett is a former reporter, entrepreneur, podcaster, and mama bear to four children. After the birth of her fourth child, Emily set out to look for books and resources on foundational preparedness that busy mothers and families can benefit from. Unfortunately, her results yielded results that erred on the side of doomsday prepping. Emily took matters and her own research into her hands, resulting in her book, Mama Bear Survival .

The book contains a variety of resources for women and families to stay aware and prepared in life, ranging from self-defense, health, emergency planning, financial planning, and more.

Emily visited the Fox 17 Morning Mix to discuss Mama Bear Survival, and how to achieve peace of mind in preparedness.

The book retails for $29.95 and is available online at mamabearsurvival.com.

For more information, visit Emily on Instagram @mamabearsurvival.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok