Summer safety with Mama Bear Survival's Emily Richett

Emily Richett, author of Mama Bear Survival , returned to the Mix to share helpful products to keep you and your family safe this summer.

Mom Bag Essentials: Bugs, Sun, and First Aid



Shu-Bug

Made of 100% natural oil, this product requires full coverage for complete mosquito protection. It is also the only glyphosate-free insect repellent in the world and certified by The Detox Project. Natpat

These aren't just stickers, they're filled with natural oils like peppermint and cedarwood. The protect against ticks and can be adhered to clothing. They last for approximately eight hours, and they also make some for mosquitoes. Born To Be Free

No harsh chemicals and pure ingredients, this sun armor line combines tallow and non-nano zinc oxide for UV protection without leaving white residue behind. Pipa skin care

Designed for tweens and teens in your life, these products are designed specifically for young, sensitive skin with clean, non-toxic ingredients. Emily also advises to keep a First Aid kit in your purse and choose bright, neon-colored swimwear for children so they are visible in the water.

Bike Safety



Most importantly, always wear a helmet when riding.



Guardian Bike

The Balance Bike teach children the important elements of riding a bike, such as steering and stopping. Using training wheels - while still an option - usually allows children to depend on those rather than learning the basics needed to ride a pedal bike. Bike Flags

Bike flags are important for small riders, especially if they are going to be crossing streets so cars can see them. These flags are from Riding For Ryan, a local non-profit based in West Michigan. There are multiple pickup locations across the area, too.



Power Outages



Always be prepared for those Michigan summer storms!



Ampace Andes uses a solar-powered backup system, proving 100 hours on one charge. It is useful for charging small appliances and devices.



Emily advises to keep this stored with fun toys, such as puzzles and coloring books to keep kids entertained during a power outage.

Kid Safety



Xplora Safe Watches

Helpful for those who want the safety features of a smartphone but none of the dangers, screentime, or scrolling. Parents get to pick the contacts, and GPS tracking gives children independence while parental peace of mind knowing their location.

Visit mamabearsurvival.com or follow Emily on Facebook or Instagram for more tips on keeping you and your family safe!

