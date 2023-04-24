Summer programs at Plainsong Farms encourage all to interact with nature

New summer programs offered at Plainsong Farm and Ministry will teach and encourage kids and young adults to care for gardens and the planet.

Plainsong Farm and Ministry offers farm-based fun and learning for children, youth, and families. Families on the Farm is for children 5 years and younger along with their caregivers. Summer day camp programs are for 1st through 6th graders. Groups can book field trips to learn, pray or volunteer at Plainsong.

Plainsong Farm grows and donates fresh food to the West Michigan community, including over 25,000 servings of fresh produce in 2022. The produce is donated through community food access sites like Community Food Club, North Kent Connect, and the Grand Rapids Community College Student Food Pantry.

As a faith-based organization, Plainsong Farm also helps people discover God's creation and give back to the community by growing and giving fresh food to others. June through August, they host an outdoor summer worship series called Sabbath on the Farm on Sunday afternoons. The event includes hands-on activities, a potluck meal, and answering questions about the Bible.

There aren't just programs for kids, adults between the ages of 21-30 are welcome to apply to volunteer or take part in their year-long fellowship program.

To learn more about Growth for Sprouts and other programs at plainsongfarm.com.

Also, stay up to date on their programs on Facebook and Instagram.