Summer mocktails with Drink GR's Nate Blury

For those who abstain from alcohol, mocktail options are always available. Drink GR's Nate Blury returned to the Mix, sharing summer mocktail brands on the AltoGas Patio!



Nate advises to add syrups, garnishes, and fruit to enhace the flavor of your beverage. Experiment to perfect that balance of ingredients!

And a final piece of advice? Do not feel left out or justify your reason for choosing a mocktail - there are options available for everyone!

For more drink recipes or to take part in events happening around the Grand Rapids area, join the Facebook group DrinkGR.

