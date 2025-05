Memorial Day weekend is approaching, which means it's the unofficial start of summer in Michigan! Our state offers so much to explore this time of year, whether traveling by car across the Mitten state or by boat across the Great Lakes.

Kelly Wolgamott, Vice President of Pure Michigan, spoke with Michelle about the opportunities across Michigan for the next vacation.

For more information (or inspiration), visit michigan.org.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok