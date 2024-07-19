Summer fun continues at the Salvation Army Kroc Center

Now that it’s halfway through the summer, parents may be running out of activities for the kids to do. Head to the Salvation Army Kroc Center where there are plenty of options for families to enjoy a fun and affordable break.

The Kroc Center currently has the “Double Dog Days” promotion. Throughout July, non-members who purchase a day pass will receive an additional complimentary pass to come again during August.

For kids ages 5–12, Camp Kroc day camps still have limited space available for the final few weeks of the summer. Camp provides state-licensed, faith-based childcare each weekday from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., through August 16.

Then, the Kroc Center will host its free, popular Block Pary event on August 16 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Kids and parents can cool off on the Kroc Center’s giant slip & slide. Other interactive features include family fitness class demonstrations and community partner tables with information and giveaways.

Visit GrKrocCenter.org for a complete event schedule.

