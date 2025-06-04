Summer fun and travel inspiration from MomHint's Sherri French

It’s the countdown to summer with beautiful weather, so it’s the perfect time to get outside or hit the road! Lifestyle and parenting expert, Sherri French is here with great ideas for at home or traveling with your family this summer!

Sandals

“The Ultimate All-Inclusive Summer Escape”



Travelers are looking for hassle-free vacations; it’s no wonder all-inclusive resorts are booming. Everything in one place at one upfront price.

Sandals leads the trend with luxury included: incredible dining, premium spirits, unlimited water sports, and land sports.

One destination; endless activities.

At Sandals, it’s not just about lounging by the beach (though you can do that too!).

Guests enjoy everything from scuba diving, sailing, to snorkeling, pickleball, and golf – all included.

“This summer, pickleball is in and Sandals is serving it up!"

Recently announced a brand new partnership as the “official all-inclusive resorts” of USA Pickleball – the authority on pickleball.

The most courts in the Caribbean and the most beautifully designed. Think stunning locations like Sandals Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and Sandals South Coast in Jamaica.

It’s a fun, social way to stay active and meet other vacationers.

“Insider Tip: Book Now for Summer Deals”

· With demand for all-inclusives up, early booking is key to getting the best rooms and deals. Look for specials like instant credits, included excursions and free nights

Visit sandals.com to book.

Franklin Sports

2 Player Dagger Set - $79.99

Sling Bag - $34.99

Fun 5 Combo Set - $54.99

Disc Golf Target - $79.99

2 Player Dagger Set



The Dagger pickleball paddle and ball set is the perfect two player starter set that has everything you need for you and a friend to hit the courts today!

This set comes with (2) Dagger pickleball paddles and includes (4) official size X-40 outdoor pickleballs.

Sling Bag



Carry your pickleball gear in style with this sling bag, the official pickleball bag of the U.S. Open Pickleball Championships. It’s the pickleball bag used by the pros!

This sling bag effortlessly holds all your pickleball gear, including up to 6 paddles, X-40 performance pickleballs, and related accessories. Store all of your items in a bag designed specifically for the sport.

Fun 5 Combo Set



The Fun 5 Combo set includes 5 fun activities: Badminton, Volleyball, Flip Toss, Ring Toss and Flying Disc.

The set comes complete with everything you need from the poles, net, badminton rackets, birdies, volleyball, flip toss scoops and ball, horseshoes, flying disc and finally, a ball pump and needle completes the set!

Disc Golf Target



Looking for a fun, challenging game for your next family get-together, barbecue, or vacation?

Disc golf is your answer! Easy to learn yet challenging and fun, Franklin Sports’ disc golf game includes everything you need to enjoy a casual game of disc golf.

This set includes an umbrella-style disc golf target and three golf discs. It sets up in minutes with fold-up and fold-down simplicity, yet it’s durable enough to stand on almost any surface.

Shop online at franklinsports.com.

Betty Booze

4-Pack - $11.99



What better way to make sure summer 2025 is epic than with the perfect bubbly drinks from Blake Lively’s sparkling canned cocktail brand, Betty Booze, with no artificial anything, only real ingredients, for the perfect sip this summer.

With delicious, ready-to-drink flavors, including the brand-new Vodka Iced Tea with Passionfruit and Vodka Iced Tea with Lemonade, these canned cocktails are refreshing and delicious with every sip, making Betty Booze the must-have drink for all your summer plans.

Whether you’re heading to the beach, a family BBQ or even just hanging out on your friend’s rooftop, Betty Booze, which is available in easy to carry variety packs, are great either straight from the can or poured into a glass with some fresh garnishes.

Shop online at bettybooze.com.

Shipt

Summer is here, and Shipt and Target are extending accessibility and affordability across Shipt’s marketplace through Target Circle 360.

There has never been a markup on same-day delivery from Target, and now Target Circle 360 members can enjoy no price markups on Shipt’s curated marketplace of over 100 grocers and specialty retailers.

To make this summer even sweeter, check out Shipt’s annual Summer of Savings event featuring deals from May 22 - July 5 on popular summer items like ice cream, easy dinner items, Father’s Day favorites, and more.

Get access to Shipt’s curated marketplace through Target Circle 360 and be your one-stop shop for everything you need to celebrate summer and beyond with upcoming deals.

Whether you’re home or on the go, Target Circle 360 members can have their deals delivered right to their door, or someone else’s, through unlimited same-day delivery on orders of $35 or more.

So if you’re out of sunscreen in Florida or California, or need to send a gift to a loved one across the country, you can access same-day delivery from Target and Shipt's one-of-a-kind features like Preferred Shoppers and more, no matter where you are.

Visit target.com/targetcircle360 to sign up.

Pottery Barn

Grant Leather Weekender - $399

Quinn Makeup Bag - $79

As we get ready to hit the road this summer with our families, Pottery Barn has a great lineup of travel bags to cover everything you need to pack

The Grant Leather Weekender is made from full-grain leather with a cotton lining, this bag features a wide zippered opening, interior pockets, and a detachable shoulder strap.

It meets most airline carry-on size requirements. Its durable construction and classic design make it a travel essential for years to come.

The Quinn Makeup Bag is constructed with pebbled leather and a water-resistant interior, this bag has a structured shape and wide opening for easy access.

It includes interior slip pockets to keep items organized.

The wipeable interior and elegant leather trim make it as practical as it is polished.

Shop in store or online at potterybarn.com.

For more details on this great summer fun and travel ideas, head to @momhint on Instagram and TikTok.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok