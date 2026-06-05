Summer events with Michigan Sober Social

Michigan Sober Social is a state-wide nonprofit that builds social communities for individuals without alcohol. The organization is open to those who have maintained sobriety, are sober-curious, or those seeking a healthier lifestyle without a focus on alcohol.

While Grand Rapids is known as Beer City U.S.A., more adults have been leaning towards alcohol-free lifestyles in West Michigan. The organization is holding several upcoming events this summer for those seeking to join the community, ranging from comedy shows to outdoor activities.

Michigan Sober Social President Jake Britton and Kelley Carter visited the Morning Mix to talk about the organization and upcoming events.

Visit michigansobersocial.com for more information and full event calendar. You can also keep in touch with the community on Facebook and Instagram.

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