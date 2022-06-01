Summer events kick off at Soaring Eagle properties

Summer has officially begun! You're probably trying to think of ways how to spend your vacation. Well whether it rains or shines, Soaring Eagle always has something fun happening at their water park, hotel, and casino.

World Environment Day is on June 5, so what better way to celebrate than with Love Our Planet Weekend at Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel! The theme is "Only One Earth" where you can take part in environment-themed crafts, games like bingo and a scavenger hunt, and storytime with Nokomis. After all that fun, watch "The Lorax" on Friday and "Wall-E" on Saturday.

It's never too late to celebrate a special birthday with Soaring Eagle Water Park and Hotel's Birthday add-ons. When you reserve a room at their hotel, starting at $29 you can get all kinds of goodies waiting for you in your room like candy, a t-shirt, balloons, cake, and so much more! You can make that reservation by heading to soaringeaglewaterpark.com or calling 989-817-4825.

You can still purchase tickets to see comedian Bill Maher at Soaring Eagle Casino on June 18. For more than 25 years, Bill Maher has set the boundaries of where funny, political talk can go on American television. First on "politically incorrect" and for the last 19 years on HBO's "Real Time." Maher's combination of unflinching honesty and big laughs has garnered him 41 Emmy nominations. Tickets start at $54.

It's the Mixtape Tour with New Kids on the Block! They're bringing along some friends to the Soaring Eagle Casino Outdoor Stage on June 23! New kids on the block have sold more than 80 million albums worldwide. The tour will feature their most popular hits like "You Got It", "Cover Girl" and "I'll Be Loving You." They'll be joined by Salt-N-Peppa, Rick Astley, and En Vogue. Get your tickets now for just $50.

Wiz Khalifa and G-Eazy will take the stage on September 10. Khalifa, a military kid, spent most of his childhood bouncing around before settling in Pittsburgh. He started releasing mixtapes around 2005, racking up an increasingly high-profile set of features before breaking through with 2011's Rolling Papers.

Journey will be bringing their Freedom Tour will be in Mount Pleasant on August 5. They'll be playing their chart-topping hits, including "Don't Stop Believin," "Any Way You Want It," "Faithfully," "Lights," and more! The tour comes after the band previously announced a brand new six-show Las Vegas residency, running from December 1-11 at the Theater at Virgin Hotels. Since the group's formation in 1973, Journey has earned 19 Top 40 singles, 25 Gold and Platinum Albums, and has sold nearly 100 million albums globally.

Alice in Chains with special guest Bush. Known for their 1990s grunge sound and songs such as "Man in the Box," and "Would?" Tickets start at $32.

After being gone for six years, Monster Truck Madness is back! It's the largest outdoor monster truck event in the Midwest featuring 10 monster truck superstars. Don't miss the triumphant return Saturday, July 2 at 7 p.m. with an epic display of fireworks to follow. Tickets are $25 and are on sale now.

To get tickets to these shows and to check out others, go to etix.com or the Soaring Eagle Box Office.

