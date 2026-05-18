Summer events at the Saugatuck Center for the Arts

The Saugatuck Center for the Arts celebrates the arts as a whole. From theatre, concerts, film screenings, educational opportunities, and more, the Arts has something for everyone year-round.

The summer season is in full swing, where the Arts' summer exhibition "Mother Lake" by Bryanna Manning opens May 22 and runs through September. The Mother Lake celebrations continue with an appearance from Artist in Residence Jaer Medina and Creative Fellow Heather Winia on June 6 from 6 to 9 P.M.. That event is free to attend and open to all.

Additional summer highlights include the Arts' productions of "Into the Woods" and "Once", with "Into the Woods" opening June 19 and running through July 12. "Once" will run August 7 through 30. Tickets for both shows are on sale.

There is a lot to look forward to for the summer! Arts executive director Kristin Armstrong sat down with Michelle to share more about what the season has in store.

Saugatuck Center for the Arts is located at 400 Culver Street. Visit sc4a.org for more information.

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