Submissions open for KDL's Teen Poetry Contest and Slam

Teenagers with a passion for poetry can now submit their work for a chance to win prizes at Kent District Library's Write Michigan Teen Poetry Contest.

The contest is open to teens in grades 6-12 living in or attending school in Kent County, Michigan.

Contestants can submit up to two poems for a chance to win a $50 Meijer gift card. Then, they can read one of their poems at KDL's 6th Annual Write Michigan Teen Poetry Slam for another chance to win.

Performing at the teen poetry slam is optional, but written work must be submitted in order to participate.

Winning pets will have their names listed on KDL website’s Teens page. Twenty winners (10 in the written contest and 10 in the teen poetry slam) will each receive a $50 Meijer gift card.

The submission deadline for poems is April 4 at midnight.

The poetry slam event will take place at the following times:

To learn more, visit kdl.org/teenpoetry.

Sponsored by Kent District Library.