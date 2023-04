Submissions for the Grand Rapids Film Festival are officially open!

Deadlines for submission are May 31 for the early bird and July 7 for the regular deadline.

In addition to the main festival, the 24-Hour Micro Film Challenge will return again the weekend of the Festival, which will take place on September 23-24. This is an opportunity to be creative with film in a 1-minute format.

Start the submission process at grandrapidsfilmfestival.com.