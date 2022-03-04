Students can discover their career paths at Kent Career Tech Center open house

Local high schoolers can gain valuable skills, explore careers, and even earn college or high school credit at Kent Career Tech Center. Those looking to get a jump start on their future can get a glimpse of what they offer at an upcoming open house.

The tech center is celebrating 50 years of helping students find successful careers and be prepared for college. They offer college credit, certifications, internships, apprenticeships, technical training for high school students, all for free.

Kent Career Tech Center has more than 20 unique programs including healthcare, automotive, IT, aviation, agriscience, mechatronics, hospitality, welding, and many more.

At the upcoming open house, guests can find out how to earn high school, college, and technical school credits, plus professional certifications. Future students can also tour the school, see their unique classrooms & high-tech, hands-on labs, and meet their expert instructors and current students.

The Kent Career Tech Center Open House, located at 1655 East Beltline NE, will take place on March 9 from 5-7 p.m.

Learn more about this event at thetechcenter.org.