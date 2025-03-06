Students and adults find meaningful connections through Affinity Mentoring

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Ramon Rivera and Peter Zessin's friendship is anything but ordinary. "We just hang out for an hour—it’s really dope, we’re just friends," Ramon says, but their bond runs much deeper than that. What started as a mentorship through Affinity Mentoringsix years ago has evolved into a connection that has shaped both of their lives.

Peter, who works at Gordon Food Service, was drawn to Affinity Mentoring as a way to give back to the community. "Our company has had a partnership with Affinity Mentoring for a long time, and I’ve always sought out ways to give back. I thought it would be a really good opportunity to use what I’ve learned over the years to pour into different people around the community," he explains. Since then, he has dedicated an hour each week to visiting Ramon at school, where they study together, play games, and talk about life.

That simple commitment has made a profound impact. "Pete has given me guidance on what I like and what I want to do," Ramon says. Though he’s still figuring out his future, Peter sees his potential clearly. "Ramon is humble—he’s very smart about cars. We’ve talked a lot about him working on cars or potentially becoming an engineer when he grows up."

But mentorship isn’t a one-way street. Peter has learned just as much from Ramon. "I think I’ve learned more from Ramon than he has from me. He’s taught me a ton about life, about school. He teaches me what’s cool and what’s not cool—which is really important! But ultimately, I’ve seen tangible ways he’s grown up. His self-esteem has grown, and with that, his grades."

For Ramon, the experience has changed the way he sees the world. "It’s changed me in my social life because it has taught me that I don’t know what others have been through or what’s going on at home. It’s really taught me to treat others with kindness and just focus on my schoolwork as well."

Looking back, Ramon was a shy young boy when he first met Peter. Today, he’s confident enough to sit down for a television interview—and that’s just one of many signs of his growth. As for the future? Peter isn’t going anywhere. "As long as Ramon will keep having me back, I’m going to stick with him. I want to see him graduate. I don’t know what high school is going to bring, but at the very least, we’re going to remain friends."