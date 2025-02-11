Struggling with Energy Bills? Consumers Energy Adds $5 Million to Aid Michiganders

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Consumers Energy is committed to supporting its customers, especially during challenging times. The company has announced a significant investment of $5 million into its Customer Assistance Program. This substantial contribution will provide much-needed relief to Michigan residents struggling to pay their energy bills.

The Customer Assistance Program is designed to help income-qualified customers who are facing financial hardship. The funds can be used to pay for a variety of energy-related expenses, including heating and electricity costs. This assistance can be crucial in preventing service shut-offs and ensuring that families have access to essential utilities.

Consumers Energy encourages customers who are struggling to pay their bills to reach out and explore their options. To determine eligibility for financial assistance, customers can contact Consumers Energy directly or visit their website.

