Stroke Awareness Month: Know the Signs

May is National Stroke Awareness Month, which makes it a good time to talk about ways to identify or prevent a stroke.

Dr. Justin Singer, director of vascular neurosurgery at Spectrum Health’s Butterworth Hospital, talks about Spectrum Health’s stroke program and its designation as a Comprehensive Stroke Center.

The best way to remember the signs and symptoms of a stroke is to remember the acronym BE FAST:

B – balance

E - eyes

F – face

A - arm

S - speech

T - time

If you or someone you know is experiencing symptoms of a stroke, call 911. 80 percent of strokes are preventable if immediately addressed by a medical professional.

Butterworth Hospital is certified as a comprehensive stroke center. Spectrum Health has staff, expertise, and the ability to treat patients who have experienced the most serious and complex strokes 24/7. Spectrum Health has new robotic equipment, aiding in the accuracy of treatment and the potential for surgeons to treat patients who are many miles away.



Learn more by visiting spectrumhealth.org.

