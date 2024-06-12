Watch Now
Strawberry season is here! Check out these three recipes to liven up your fruit

Posted at 12:45 PM, Jun 12, 2024

Strawberry season is here, and it’s a fruitful time for Michiganders. While strawberries taste great on their own, they’re also great in both sweet and savory meals.

Shanthi Appelö, a registered dietitian and health and wellness spokesperson for Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan based in Detroit, shares three recipes that contain strawberries.

Strawberry Cottage Cheese Toast

Ingredients

  • 2 slices bread
  • ½ cup cottage cheese
  • ½ cup strawberries, sliced
  • 2 Tbsp. balsamic reduction
  • 2 Tbsp. almonds, slivered

Instructions

  1. Toast the bread. Add ¼ cup cottage cheese to each and spread. Top with sliced strawberries, a drizzle of balsamic reduction and slivered almonds.

Dark Chocolate Chia Seed Pudding with Strawberries 

Ingredients

  • 1 cup oat milk
  • 2 Tbsp. almond butter
  • ¼ cup chia seeds
  • 2 Tsp. cocoa powder
  • 5 tsp. honey
  • 1/2 tsp. vanilla extract
  • Pinch salt
  • Strawberries for garnish 

Instructions

  1. Vigorously whisk all ingredients in a medium bowl. Make sure to incorporate any cocoa powder sticking to the sides and bottom.
  2. Pour into serving cups, cover and refrigerate until thick and creamy, at least 4 hours, but preferably overnight.
  3. Serve and top with fresh strawberries.

Strawberry Garden Feta Salad

Ingredients

  • 4 cups spinach
  • 1 cup strawberries, sliced
  • ½ cup blueberries
  • ¼ red onion, thinly sliced
  • ½ cup regular or candied pecans
  • 1/2 cup feta cheese, crumbed
  • Balsamic vinaigrette to taste

Instructions

  1. Add all ingredients except vinaigrette to a large bowl. Add vinaigrette and toss or serve dressing on the side.

For more recipes and health information, visit ahealthiermichigan.org.

