Strawberry season is here! Check out these three recipes to liven up your fruit

Strawberry season is here, and it’s a fruitful time for Michiganders. While strawberries taste great on their own, they’re also great in both sweet and savory meals.

Shanthi Appelö, a registered dietitian and health and wellness spokesperson for Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan based in Detroit, shares three recipes that contain strawberries.

Strawberry Cottage Cheese Toast

Ingredients



2 slices bread

½ cup cottage cheese

½ cup strawberries, sliced

2 Tbsp. balsamic reduction

2 Tbsp. almonds, slivered

Instructions



Toast the bread. Add ¼ cup cottage cheese to each and spread. Top with sliced strawberries, a drizzle of balsamic reduction and slivered almonds.

Dark Chocolate Chia Seed Pudding with Strawberries

Ingredients



1 cup oat milk

2 Tbsp. almond butter

¼ cup chia seeds

2 Tsp. cocoa powder

5 tsp. honey

1/2 tsp. vanilla extract

Pinch salt

Strawberries for garnish

Instructions



Vigorously whisk all ingredients in a medium bowl. Make sure to incorporate any cocoa powder sticking to the sides and bottom. Pour into serving cups, cover and refrigerate until thick and creamy, at least 4 hours, but preferably overnight. Serve and top with fresh strawberries.

Strawberry Garden Feta Salad

Ingredients



4 cups spinach

1 cup strawberries, sliced

½ cup blueberries

¼ red onion, thinly sliced

½ cup regular or candied pecans

1/2 cup feta cheese, crumbed

Balsamic vinaigrette to taste

Instructions



Add all ingredients except vinaigrette to a large bowl. Add vinaigrette and toss or serve dressing on the side.

