Strawberry season is here! Check out these three recipes to liven up your fruit

Strawberry season is here, and it’s a fruitful time for Michiganders. While strawberries taste great on their own, they’re also great in both sweet and savory meals.
Shanthi Appelö, a registered dietitian and health and wellness spokesperson for Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan based in Detroit, shares three recipes that contain strawberries.
Strawberry Cottage Cheese Toast
Ingredients
- 2 slices bread
- ½ cup cottage cheese
- ½ cup strawberries, sliced
- 2 Tbsp. balsamic reduction
- 2 Tbsp. almonds, slivered
Instructions
- Toast the bread. Add ¼ cup cottage cheese to each and spread. Top with sliced strawberries, a drizzle of balsamic reduction and slivered almonds.
Dark Chocolate Chia Seed Pudding with Strawberries
Ingredients
- 1 cup oat milk
- 2 Tbsp. almond butter
- ¼ cup chia seeds
- 2 Tsp. cocoa powder
- 5 tsp. honey
- 1/2 tsp. vanilla extract
- Pinch salt
- Strawberries for garnish
Instructions
- Vigorously whisk all ingredients in a medium bowl. Make sure to incorporate any cocoa powder sticking to the sides and bottom.
- Pour into serving cups, cover and refrigerate until thick and creamy, at least 4 hours, but preferably overnight.
- Serve and top with fresh strawberries.
Strawberry Garden Feta Salad
Ingredients
- 4 cups spinach
- 1 cup strawberries, sliced
- ½ cup blueberries
- ¼ red onion, thinly sliced
- ½ cup regular or candied pecans
- 1/2 cup feta cheese, crumbed
- Balsamic vinaigrette to taste
Instructions
- Add all ingredients except vinaigrette to a large bowl. Add vinaigrette and toss or serve dressing on the side.
